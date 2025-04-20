Ballymena judge warns people can die within seconds during choking incidents
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons issued the warning after hearing that a man had squeezed the neck of his then partner.
Florin Aliman (41), whose address was listed as Leighinmohr Avenue in Ballymena, was sentenced on charges of non-fatal strangulation and common assault.
He had the assistance of an interpreter at the hearing of Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 17.
A prosecutor outlined that on November 21 last year, the defendant and his then partner had a row about "money" and the defendant placed his hands around her neck and "squeezed for about five to ten seconds making it difficult for her to breath". He also grabbed her arms, the prosecutor said.
The defendant claimed to police that he had been slapped on the face, the court heard.
A defence lawyer told the court that there had been “an argument about finances and that escalated to Mr Aliman losing his temper" but that the defendant apologises and is remorseful.
Judge Fitzsimons described the matter as “a very serious offence”.
"Even though this is a time-limited offence, we all know it only takes a number of seconds, ten seconds, before somebody can actually lose their life as a result of being choked,” she said.
The district judge sentenced the defendant to eight months in jail. There is also a two-year Restraining Order. Bail was fixed in the sum of £500 for the defendant to appeal.