Around 700 drivers were caught breaking the speed limit on Northern Ireland roads in just one day, police have revealed.

A day-long road safety operation on Wednesday, April 16, was part of Operation Lifesaver, the PSNI’s new approach to speeding carried out by officers and road safety camera vans.

Officers conducted almost 260 speeding operations across Northern Ireland, spanning all 11 policing districts.

Around 800 motoring offences were detected, of which approximately 700 were specifically for speeding.

Approximately 700 detections for speeding were made during a day-long road safety operation carried out across Northern Ireland on Wednesday, April 16. Picture: PSNI

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson from the PSNI’s Operational Support Department said: “These figures show very clearly that there are drivers who are continuing to speed regardless of the potential consequences.

"Not only is that really disappointing, but it’s also very worrying because it shows that far too many drivers are putting their lives and other roads users lives at risk.

"Last year, in 2024, we made around 100,000 speeding detections across Northern Ireland. That is a shocking number of people, who for whatever reason they think is justified, found themselves with a fine and penalty points, or even under arrest and in court.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson.. Picture: PSNI

"Even more shockingly, a number of drivers have been caught speeding on multiple occasions. Clearly these drivers are not getting the message.”

Chief Supt Donaldson had this message for drivers over the Easter holiday period.

"One of the greatest contributions each road user can make is to reduce their speed. Speeding is a dangerous crime and poses a serious threat to other road users and we, as a Police Service, have a duty to detect those who break the law and deal with any offences.

"If we all stop speeding, road safety improves, lives can be saved and fewer people have to contend with life-changing injuries.”