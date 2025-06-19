Ballymena man (27) who 'threw paper cup containing water' pleads guilty to charge of 'riotous behaviour'
Stephen Bell, a chip shop worker, of Staffa Drive, appeared in handcuffs in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court today. The court was told the defendant had thrown a "paper cup" containing water.
A defence solicitor said the defendant, who had a clear record, had initially been at a "peaceful protest" and his conduct was at the "very lowest end of the scale".
The lawyer said another individual had approached Bell and told him to "mask up" and he hadn't. Bail was granted. Bail was not objected to by police.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said bail should not be seen as a precedence for others charged with rioting or riotous behaviour.
The defendant was given £500 bail with a night time curfew and an exclusion from the Clonavon area of Ballymena.
Judge Broderick told the defendant: "Consider yourself very lucky the police aren't objecting to bail. This court has been very clear in their messages to all defendants charged out of this civil disorder that it is going to be very difficult to persuade this court that they are going to be admitted to bail so you are very lucky the police aren't objecting to bail."
The case was adjourned to June 26 for sentencing.