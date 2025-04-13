Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged in connection with an assault at the Wakehurst Playing Fields in Ballymena on Friday which left a man in his 30s with serious facial injuries.

The 27-year-old suspect has been charged with grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.

Following the incident, Detective Inspector McCook said: “At approximately 2.50pm on Friday, April 11, we received a report that a man, aged in his 30s, had been assaulted and was injured in the Wakehurst Playing Fields area of the town.

"It’s understood that the suspect approached the man and struck him a number of times on his head and body. The suspect also damaged the man’s mobile phone.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries, which are believed to be serious.

"Officers later detained a 27-year-old man in connection with this offence, and arrested him in the Drumtara area of Ballymena, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.”

Police are appealing to anyone within the Wakehurst Playing Fields area at around 2.30pm, and may have witnessed the altercation to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1083 11/04/25.