Ballymoney: driver 'left shaken' after car is written off in collision with cow

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Apr 2025, 13:11 BST
A motorist had a lucky escape after a collision with a cow on a Co Antrim road on Friday night.

The driver’s vehicle is a write-off as a result of the frightening incident near Ballymoney.

“The cow bounced up the bonnet and onto the windscreen which thankfully held until the driver got stopped," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Thankfully this driver was doing the speed limit which may have saved his life. A black cow on an unlit road led to a written off car but thankfully a safe and well, but shaken up driver.

The windscreen of the car after the collision with a cow near Ballymoney. Picture: PSNIThe windscreen of the car after the collision with a cow near Ballymoney. Picture: PSNI
"Unfortunately the animal involved sustained injuries which were beyond repair and was seen to by a local vet who attended the scene.

"Please be vigilant at all times whilst driving, abide by the speed limits and stay safe. If you own livestock, or animals of any sort even just your pets, please be sure to ensure they are appropriately housed and contained.

Commenting on the incident after details were posted on social media, one woman urged livestock owners to make contact details available.

"So many times I've seen loose animals, animals in distress etcand of course tried to help - returning cows, sheep etc to fields, restoring upturned / fence-bound sheep etc but struggled to find any number to call for help or to notify a relevant person,” she said.

"Wouldn't it be a great idea for all livestock fields to have a notification plate on the gate / fence with a reference number for location and a telephone number to call, maybe a central number that would be able to relay the information to the appropriate person?”

