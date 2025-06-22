Ballymena: man due in court following serious assault in early hours of Sunday
Detectives investigating a serious assault in Ballymena in the early hours of Sunday have charged a man to court.
The man, aged 20, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, June 24.
Police said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Police received a report at approximately 2.05am on Sunday that a man had been assaulted outside a licenced premises in the Ballymoney Street area.
He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.