A man who sent photos of his private parts to a woman has been ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register.

Anton Linton (27), of Fisherwick Crescent in Ballymena, was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of sending an unwanted sexual image and using public communications to send indecent images in March last year.

The defendant, who was recently sentenced at the Crown Court for other offences, appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court - sitting in Ballymena - on Tuesday via video link from prison.

In the case before the Magistrates Court it was heard the defendant had sent a woman messages "regarding his sexual preferences" and "two unsolicited images of his genitals". The woman was "distressed and alarmed" by the images.

A defence barrister said it had been "very bizarre" and "very disturbing". He said the defendant had been using cannabis since the age of eight and became a 'meth' addict at the age of 12. In 2020, the lawyer said, the defendant had "tried to take his own life" in a car crash.

The barrister said the background to the offences last March the defendant had been on a "cocktail of drugs" which was "affecting his brain chemistry". He said the defendant regrets his shameful actions.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been "appalling, disgusting, behaviour" which deserved a prison sentence but he said the defendant had recently been given a Crown Court prison sentence of one year and four months in custody and one year and four months on licence.

Judge Broderick gave the defendant an Enhanced Combination Order of one year on Probation which had a number of conditions.

There is also a two year Restraining Order. He also has to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for five years.