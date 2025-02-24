Ballymena man jailed after threatening to 'cut off man's hands and feet'

A man who threatened to cut off a man's hands and feet had been jailed on intimidation charges.

Anton Weir (33), of Drumtara in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to charges of intimidation of a man and woman.

He also assaulted the man and made a threat to damage the woman's property.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison. Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told incidents happened in October last year.

A prosecutor said Weir told a woman he would "burn" her out of her home if she went to court in connection with a case. He said he would "hurt" her.

The prosecutor said the woman did attend court the next day and gave evidence against Weir.

The prosecutor said Weir told a man that if he went to court he would be "hurt" and that he was "going to come back and cut his hands and feet off".

Weir had hit the man on the arm when he made the remark.

The defendant also assaulted the woman no another occasion when he struck her "twice on the ribs".

In relation to March 31 in 2022, the defendant admitted charges of assaulting another man occasioning him actual bodily harm; possession of a knuckleduster as an offensive weapon; and possession of cannabis.

Around 10pm the Ambulance Service were treating a man at Lanntara in Ballymena. He had extensive bleeding and swelling to his face.

The defendant and another man had kicked and punched the man.

Weir had a "gold knuckleduster" whenever he was carrying out the assault. Cannabis was found in his jacket when arrested.

A defence barrister said when released from jail, the defendant intends to move out of Ballymena away from "negative peer influences".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "These are serious matters".

He said the assault involving the knuckle duster had been a "prolonged" attack and had resulted in "not insignificant injuries".

Regarding intimidation, the judge said: "The offences involving intimidation of a complainant and a witness are particularly serious matters. Those who make complaints and/or attend court to give evidence should do so without intimidation or fear.

"Anyone who does intimidate such a witness then can readily expect a custodial sentence".

The defendant was jailed for 11 months. A two-year Restraining Order was put in place regarding the woman.