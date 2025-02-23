The Tea Room at Glenarm Castle is reopening this week under the leadership of acclaimed local chef Sean Moran.

With many years of experience running a range of popular restaurants, Sean brings a wealth of culinary knowledge and a passion for quality, home-made food as a new chapter opens for the Tea Room at the castle estate.

As he takes on a new challenge in this historic setting, Sean will champion the best of local produce, offering a delicious menu of breakfast and lunch dishes that celebrate the rich food heritage of the region.

Visitors can look forward to enjoying the award-winning Glenarm Shorthorn beef and Glenarm Organic Salmon, both world renowned for their superior quality, as well as a range of freshly prepared meals that showcase the finest ingredients from local suppliers.

Chef Sean Moran takes the helm at the Tea Room at Glenarm Castle Walled Garden. Picture: Paul Faith

In addition to hearty breakfasts and wholesome lunches, the Tea Room will also serve a tempting selection of home-made cakes and treats, perfect to round off an enjoyable visit to the scenic estate.

Adrian Morrow, estate manager at Glenarm Castle, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sean Moran to Glenarm Castle and to see the Tea Room reopen under his expertise.

"His dedication to fresh, local ingredients and his outstanding reputation in the local food scene make him the perfect fit to lead this next phase for the Tea Room. We can’t wait for visitors to experience the fantastic flavours he has to offer.”

The Glenarm Castle Tea Room will officially reopen to the public on Wednesday, February 26.