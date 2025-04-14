Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man suffered a broken jaw after allegedly being assaulted by his brother whilst walking across Wakehurst Playing Fields in Ballymena.

Details were given to Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday where Ross Watson, (27), with an address listed as Demesne Avenue in Ballymena, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to his sibling and causing criminal damage to his brother's mobile phone.

The charges relate to an incident on Friday, April 11.

Objecting to bail, a police officer told the court that just before 3pm on Friday police received a report that a man had been assaulted by his brother.

Coleraine courthouse. Picture: Google

The man said he was walking from Ballee and cut across the playing fields when he saw his brother approach. He carried on walking and the defendant asked him a question and he continued to walk on.

He then felt a punch from behind to his head, causing him to fall to the ground.

It was alleged the defendant then kicked and punched him a number of times. Injuries included a broken jaw, swollen eye and facial swelling. A phone was damaged.

The alleged incident happened when the defendant was on bail for another "serious" assault involving another person.

Regarding Friday's alleged incident, a defence barrister said the brothers "had been drinking together" and the defendant had gone to leave and the "complainant took umbrage and had assaulted him".

District Judge Peter King refused bail due to a risk of reoffending and the case was adjourned to Ballymena Magistrates' Court on May 8.