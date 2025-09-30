Ballymena man wore t-shirt saying 'I'm with stupid' as part of domestic abuse, court hears
Chistopher Severne (52), of Upper Princes Street in Ballymena, was sentenced after contesting and being convicted of an offence of domestic abuse which happened between February 2022 and April this year.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told the defendant put in a Ring doorbell to see when a woman was entering and leaving the home and he would check her phone and call her frequently when she was out.
After arguments he would not speak to her "for days," the court was told.
A defence barrister said defendant was diagnosed with a "personality disorder".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been convicted after a contest.
He read a "very moving victim personal statement" and said the woman had suffered "significant emotional abuse".
The defendant was given a nine months jail term and a two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.
Severne was released on £500 bail pending appeal of the conviction and sentence. As part of bail he is not to have any contact with the victim.