Police have issued images of a person they would like to speak as part of an ongoing investigation into disorder in the Ballymena area.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (September 16), the PSNI said: “Police would like to speak with this person, in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since Monday, 9th June 2025 in the Ballymena area.

"We are asking this individual, or anyone who can assist in identifying this individual, to come forward to police. Please do not comment on this post with information.

"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, this can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1.”

Police are asking this person to come forward to them. Image provided by PSNI

Police can also be contacted on 101. Furthermore, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.