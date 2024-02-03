Ballymena police search leads to seizure of drugs and arrest
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from the Police Service’s District Support Team carried out the search and arrested the man on Friday night.
The search was conducted at around 10.30pm in the Orkney Drive area of the town and a number of items were seized, including a quantity of suspected Class A, B and C drugs and a mobile phone.
The items have been taken away for further examination.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A, B and C controlled drugs and possession of a Class A controlled drug.
"He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
"The Police Service of Northern Ireland committed to tackling the issue of drug supply and encourage any members of the public with information to come forward.
"Information can be provided by calling police on 101, or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”