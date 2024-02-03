Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder in the Woodland Walk area have confirmed the victim was Blake Newland. He was 17 and from the Limavady area.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said: “Police received a report at around 9.35pm on Friday, February 2, that a man in his 50s had been stabbed.

"Officers attended and while carrying out enquiries they located Blake who was also seriously injured with stab wounds in a nearby house.

Limavady murder victim Blake Newland. Picture: family image.

"Blake was taken to hospital where he subsequently died from his injuries.

"The second injured man was taken to hospital, where he remains for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Six males have now been arrested and are currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.”

Anyone who has any information that might help police with their enquiries is urged to come forward.

Police have cordoned off part of a housing estate in Limavady and forensic markers have been placed near the cordon at Woodland Walk. Picture: Pacemaker

"We are at an early stage of this murder investigation and officers remain in the area conducting enquiries,” added DCI Gibson. "We are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting 1924 02/02/24. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has urged the public to assist the police with their investigation.

"This attack has shocked the local community and I am sure the community will support his family. I would appeal to anyone with information about this stabbing should bring it forward to the police immediately.”

Police have launched a murder investigation in Limavady. Picture: Pacemaker

SDLP Limavady councillor Ashleen Schenning has said that the whole community is “in a state of shock” following the fatal stabbing.

"This is a quiet and close-knit community where nobody expects something like this to happen on their doorstep.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenager who was killed as a result of this incident. A young life being cut so short is utterly tragic and I can only imagine what they are dealing with today.

