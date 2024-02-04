Police Federation calls for tougher sentencing after weekend spate of assaults on PSNI officers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said the spate of weekend violence included 18 officers being injured in Belfast alone, including seven in one incident.

Other attacks on police included an officer being bitten in Banbridge by a man who was being arrested.

Following the weekend incidents, the Police Federation for Northern Ireland is again calling for tougher sentences to be handed down to people who assault officers.

Superintendent Nigel Henry said: “Between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, February 3 and 4, across Northern Ireland, 25 police officers have been injured on duty, resulting in eight arrests for assault on police.

"While thankfully no officers received any serious injuries and all were able to remain on duty, these assaults on our officers while simply doing their job is not acceptable.

"Across Belfast alone, 18 officers were injured, which included seven officers in one incident. While arresting a woman following a report of criminal damage in north Belfast, one officer was spat at, with six others kicked and punched.

"An officer was bitten by a man in Banbridge, who was being arrested following a report of an assault.

"Two officers received minor injuries after their vehicle was rammed several times in Newry on Saturday night.”

Superintendent Henry continued: “These are just some of the examples to highlight the risks our officers face every day. We, as a Police Service, will investigate these attacks rigorously, just as we would were it a member of the public.

"Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls assisting people. Assaults on police are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.”

Police Federation for Northern Ireland Chair Liam Kelly described the situation as “wholly unacceptable level of violence against our men and women on duty” and the number of officers injured “shows there is an ongoing issue and worrying disrespect in some quarters towards the police”.

"Our officers do not deserve to be spat at, bitten, kicked and punched as they go about performing their lawful duty. They are there to uphold the law and protect people and are certainly not there to be treated so disgracefully.

"Officer welfare is our priority and thankfully in these incidents in Belfast, Banbridge and Newry, serious injuries were prevented.

"These attacks will be fully and rigorously investigated and my hope is that we will see people prosecuted. When they are before the courts, I hope sentences are handed down that reflect the seriousness of assaulting officers.

"Society has to send a clear message to would-be thugs. Officers are not there to be singled out for attack and only stiffer sentencing will get that message through to those who think they can behave in this matter with minimum consequences.