Ballymena retail theft investigation: two girls and a women arrested and then bailed

A 19-year-old woman and two girls, aged 11 and 13, were arrested by police investigating a report of retail theft in the Fairhill Lane area of Ballymena.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:51 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 11:58 GMT
The arrests followed three separate reports of theft from multiple retail premises on Tuesday (February 6), where a number of cosmetic items were stolen.

In a statement, police added: “Subsequent enquiries by colleagues from Ballymena’s Local Policing Team resulted in the search of a property in the Sandown Park area, where three were arrested.

Police say a number of items were recovered during the search of a property in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerPolice say a number of items were recovered during the search of a property in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
Police say a number of items were recovered during the search of a property in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

"During the house search, a number of other items were seized including further cosmetic items and designer clothing, which also appeared to have been stolen.

"The value of items retrieved amounted to over £1000, and will be returned to each of the stores where they were taken from.”

All three arrested have since been street bailed, pending further enquiries.