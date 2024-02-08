Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The arrests followed three separate reports of theft from multiple retail premises on Tuesday (February 6), where a number of cosmetic items were stolen.

In a statement, police added: “Subsequent enquiries by colleagues from Ballymena’s Local Policing Team resulted in the search of a property in the Sandown Park area, where three were arrested.

Police say a number of items were recovered during the search of a property in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

"During the house search, a number of other items were seized including further cosmetic items and designer clothing, which also appeared to have been stolen.

"The value of items retrieved amounted to over £1000, and will be returned to each of the stores where they were taken from.”