Ballymena riot accused are refused bail as police warn of high tensions

​​Three men facing charges arising from “serious, racially motived public disorder,” have all been refused bail as police warned of high tensions in the community.

While the three applications were heard separately, Ballymena Magistrates’ Court was told police were objecting to bail in each case as tensions remain high in the town and in the last two weeks, a Bulgarian family had to flee their home in Broughshane.

The three defendants applying for bail were Robert McDowell, 56, from Patrick Place in Ballymena – charged with riot on June 11; Ricky Rae, 26, from Laurel Park in Ahoghill – charged with riot on June 10; Adam Connolly, 31, Tobar Park in Cullybackey – charged with burglary of a house on Clonavon Terrace, intending to cause damage, on June 9.

The court heard that during “racially motivated public disorder, hundreds of people” had amassed in Ballymena and that police were coming under attack with rioters throwing bottles, masonry and petrol bombs.

Police on riot duty in Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker

McDowell was identified from CCTV footage and the defendant himself had admitted throwing three glass bottles at police lines.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said given the fact that McDowell had made admissions, and has 114 previous convictions including two dozen for disorderly behaviour, “I am entirely satisfied you are not a suitable candidate for bail”.

In Rae’s case, the officer said he had been captured emerging to the front of a crowd of dozens of rioters and throwing a tin of drink at police.

Following an appeal in the media, the 26-year-old handed himself in and made admissions “to throwing an object at police”.

Connolly also handed himself in to police after a media appeal and made partial admissions.

His case was adjourned to July 24, while McDowell’s and Rae’s cases were adjourned to August 7.​​​​