Moorfields: PSNI seeks help from the public after quad bike, trailers and cash reported stolen in burglary

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Jul 2025, 17:11 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 17:11 BST
The PSNI is appealing for anyone who has been offered valuable trailers or a quad for sale under suspicious circumstances to come forward.

It follows the reported theft from business premises in Co Antrim earlier this week.

At approximately 8.15am on Monday, July 7, it was reported that access had been gained to a business in the Craigstown Road area of Moorfields, near Ballymena, sometime overnight.

A large sum of cash was reported stolen, along with a red Honda TRX quad bike, a 5ft x 8ft tipping trailer and two Dale Kane 16ft low loaders.

A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and urged anyone with information about the whereabouts of the items, or who may have been offered them for sale under suspicious circumstances, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 241 07/07/25.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

