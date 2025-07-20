​​An alleged rioter has been remanded into custody after he was identified throwing missiles at police and breaking into a car which was then set on fire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing handcuffed in the dock of Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 28-year-old Matthew Henry nodded to confirm he understood the single charge against him, namely rioting on June 10 this year.

Objecting to Henry being freed on bail, a detective constable reminded the court there had been “three consecutive nights of violence in Ballymena”, which then spread to other parts of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Henry, who is from Waveney Mews in Ballymena, was recorded “removing and replacing a mask” and that during 90 minutes of alleged involvement, he was allegedly identified as actively involved in the riot.

Riot police on duty in Ballymena during public unrest in June. Picture: Pacemaker Press

Describing the serious public disorder as “racially motivated”, the officer described how Henry allegedly threw bottles at police, was seen trying to break up a large piece of masonry, “charges at police with a wheelie bin” and is seen helping others break into a car which was then set on fire by another person.

Henry was identified following a PSNI public appeal and he handed himself in to police.

During interviews however, he denied taking any part in the riot or that it was him in any of the footage shown to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conceding that Henry had no other alternative address, defence counsel Grant Powles highlighted however that all of the juveniles charged and a number of adult alleged rioters, have been granted High Court bail.

"We say that is a significant feature,” he suggested to Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop, submitting that bail could be granted subject to conditions.

"I am not satisfied that he would not get involved in any other matters that might arise,” the judge told him.

Refusing bail and remanding Henry into custody, he adjourned the case to August 14.