Postman accused of rioting in Ballymena is refused bail again

​​A postman accused of rioting on two consecutive days has been refused bail again.

Defence counsel Grant Powles had argued that “the passage of time” since the disorder and an alternative address outside of Ballymena, amounted to a sufficient change in circumstances to revisit earlier refusals.

Jack Redmond, aged 21, from Upper Princess Street in the town, is in custody accused of rioting on June 9 and 10 this year.

During a contested application for bail at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, a police constable said the police were opposing bail, contending that a remand would send out a “strong message” and could help to deter others from starting further riots or from getting involved.

Riot police on duty in Ballymena during public unrest in June. Picture: Pacemaker

Submitting that Redmond had been engaged in “racially aggravated public disorder that caused serious damage” to property and injuries to police personnel on two consecutive nights, the officer said police were objecting to bail due to the risk of further offences being committed.

Describing how hundreds of people had gathered at the junction of Bridge Street and Linenhall Street on June 9 she said police were coming under attack by masked and unmasked rioters throwing various missiles, including bricks, bottles and fireworks.

The officer told the court that according to the police case, Redmond was seen that evening emerging to the front of the crowd and “is seen throwing objects at police lines”.

"He remains at the front of the crowd as the crowd continues to attack police with objects,” said the constable.

The following night, June 10, the officer said it was around 9pm on Clonavon Road and North Road when, “hundreds of persons had gathered”.

Again, according to the police case, Redmond was recorded and identified throwing a total of three glass bottles at police lines and was part of a large crowd throwing missiles and fireworks at police.

During his submissions, Mr Powles argued that recently “there has been a different approach by the police and the High Court in terms of bail”.

All of the juveniles have been granted bail, said the barrister, as well as several adult alleged rioters.

Mr Powles suggested that with a proposed bail address with a relative outside of the town, a clear record and an “employer who thinks very highly of him”, Redmond could be granted bail “with stringent conditions”.

Deputy District Judge John Rea said however: “I am not satisfied there is a change of circumstance.

"It seems to me that the appropriate venue to consider this is the High Court,” he added, remanding Redmond back into custody and adjourning the case for a month.