Ballymena: ‘significant damage’ caused to slide at People’s Park
The large blue slide at the People’s Park in Ballymena has been temporarily closed due to vandalism.
In a statement this afternoon (Thursday), Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Significant damage has been caused to this piece of equipment which means it can’t be enjoyed by members of our community. The rest of the play park remains open and accessible.
"This incident has been reported to our colleagues in the police and council officers will continue to work with the community policing team and Policing and Community Safety Partnership officers to engage with all park users with the aim to reduce antisocial behaviour on this site and others.
"Anybody with any information regarding the recent damage to the slide in the park is asked to contact the PSNI on 101.