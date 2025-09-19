​​A Romanian teenager who left Northern Ireland in the aftermath of a rape attack will only be extradited if the PPS are satisfied the evidence against him meets the test for prosecution, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Youth Court also heard that police “know who he is and where he is” but extradition proceedings will not be initiated until the full file is in and has been assessed by the prosecution.

If the Public Prosecution Servoce conclude that the test for prosecution is met, namely that there is a reasonable prospect of conviction and that the prosecution itself is in the public interest, extradition proceedings will begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A detective inspector emphasised that if and when that decision is reached, “there is an extradition treaty with the country where that suspect is residing”.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Two other 14-year-old Romanian boys remain in custody, accused of attempted rape arising from an incident on June 7 this year.

The court has heard it is the police case the 14-year-old schoolgirl was walking to meet friends when she was dragged down an alleyway into a garage, where she was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted by three males.

Inside the garage, the girl saw two mattresses “and she was put on one”, the court has heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alleged assailants stopped when they heard a male voice outside the garage, giving the girl the opportunity to escape.

While the two 14-year-olds were arrested at a property on Clonavon Terrace within a short time after the incident was reported, the third suspect had already made off and the court has heard police believe he has fled to Romania.

In court on Wednesday, September 17, the detective inspector confirmed the third suspect is the same age as the two co-accused and the complainant.

Giving a brief update on the investigation, she told Deputy District Judge John Rea that her team has finished examining mobile phones seized from the defendants and their alleged victim and that officers are continuing to identify witnesses and take statements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The senior officer assured the judge that she hoped the PSNI would have a full file with the PPS “by early to mid-October, all being well”.

One of the defendants, who both appeared at court by video link from custody, had been due to apply for bail but defence counsel Conn O’Neill conceded, “we are not moving a bail application today”.

Instead, he asked for the case to be adjourned for two weeks, an application granted by Judge Rea who put the case back to October 1.