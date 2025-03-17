Ballymena woman is described as a 'Jekyll and Hyde character'

A 50-year-old drunk woman shouted abuse like "you're dead" towards a person's home in Ballymena.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tamie Jane Woodhead, of Castle Gardens in Ballymena, had also thrown a bottle at the property.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard she was disorderly on December 30 last year. She also pleaded guilty to attempting to cause criminal damage to a window at Castle Gardens and resisting a police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police attended and she opened her front door and began screaming at the top of her voice towards police.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Residents said the defendant had been "causing a disturbance all night".

The defendant was arrested but refused to stand up. She would not "dress herself appropriately" before being taken from the property.

On August 6 last year she had been disorderly at Angus Street in Antrim town. It was 11pm and she was shouting and screaming in the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence solicitor told the court the defendant is a "Jekyll and Hyde character" as she "suddenly changes when drink is involved".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Woodhead: "You need to address your alcohol issues and anger management".

The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for one year, and she was also put on Probation.