Ballymena woman is described as a 'Jekyll and Hyde character'
Tamie Jane Woodhead, of Castle Gardens in Ballymena, had also thrown a bottle at the property.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard she was disorderly on December 30 last year. She also pleaded guilty to attempting to cause criminal damage to a window at Castle Gardens and resisting a police officer.
Police attended and she opened her front door and began screaming at the top of her voice towards police.
Residents said the defendant had been "causing a disturbance all night".
The defendant was arrested but refused to stand up. She would not "dress herself appropriately" before being taken from the property.
On August 6 last year she had been disorderly at Angus Street in Antrim town. It was 11pm and she was shouting and screaming in the street.
A defence solicitor told the court the defendant is a "Jekyll and Hyde character" as she "suddenly changes when drink is involved".
District Judge Nigel Broderick told Woodhead: "You need to address your alcohol issues and anger management".
The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for one year, and she was also put on Probation.