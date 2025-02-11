Ballymena woman pointed gun in air 'during brouhaha'

A court was told a 24-year-old woman pointed a gun in the air and pulled the trigger during a "brouhaha".

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates' Court where Kelsie Marrable, of Montague Park in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a firearm 'in suspicious circumstances' on May 20 last year.

She had no previous convictions.

A defence solicitor said it was a "highly technical offence".

He told the court: "There was a brouhaha. An individual came out of a building with a gun. There was a struggle with someone else. The gun was dropped. She picked it up and attempted to discharge it in the air to empty it and that is a technical possession of it".

A prosecutor said the "shotgun" had "nothing in it" and added: "She fired it, it wasn't loaded and then she put it down".

The prosecutor said the defendant admitted being in possession of the firearm "during the argument and to discharging it, albeit that nothing then comes out. It was into the air and not aimed at anyone. It was a technical discharge of a firearm".

The case was adjourned to February 27 for a pre-sentence report.