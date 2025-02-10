Mid and East Antrim Borough Council pointed to ongoing financial challenges after agreeing a rate increase of 3.99% for both domestic and non-domestic properties at special meeting on Monday (February 10).

From April, the average householder’s bill will increase by 98p per week (or £51 per year) and the average small business will see a rise of £11 per week (or £572 per year).

The district rate funds services including waste, leisure, business support, community support, parks and regeneration. Council’s portion of rates amounts to just under 50% of the rates bills received by residents with the remainder set by the Stormont Executive through the regional rate - which is expected to rise by 3-5% according to the latest Department of Finance’s consultation.

Elected members struck the the annual rate for 2025/26 against the backdrop of ongoing financial challenges faced by many local authorities.

A special meeting of council was held at The Braid, Ballymena, to strike the rate. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

In a statement, the council said: “Locally, this includes the Employer National Insurance contributions hike announced last year, rising staff costs due to pay agreements, increasing waste management fees plus inflationary pressures including fluctuating energy bills, increasing insurance costs, vehicle maintenance, infrastructure maintenance and rising operational costs.

"The significant reduction in the Rates Support Grant by central government also poses serious challenges for council. This grant is designed to provide essential financial support to councils whose needs exceed their wealth relative to other councils in Northern Ireland.”

Mid and East Antrim, the council added, has experienced a sharp decline in funding, from £3.5m in 2020/21 to just £452k in 2024/25—an 87% reduction, with a similar level anticipated for 2025/26. "This ongoing reduction, coupled with rising costs has placed an increasing burden on ratepayers.

Council is responsible for a range of services including leisure facilities. Photo: Phillip Byrne

Councillors and officers worked together for several months to strike a rate that enables the local authority to protect frontline services and deliver regeneration and infrastructure projects.

Council highlighted “an exciting programme of capital investment” which is in the process of being delivered across the borough. Projects include the £80m investment from Belfast Region City Deal; £7m investment at Carnfunnock Country Park in conjunction with the UK Levelling-Up Fund plus continued investment in town centres and villages – as well as business and entrepreneurial support networks and programmes.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is also committed to a major refresh of its waste fleet over the next four years; the delivery of a new Greenway Path from Cullybackey to Galgorm; new and upgraded 3G facilities at Ballymena Showgrounds; upgraded 3G facilities in Larne and Carrickfergus; new cemetery provision for Clough, Larne and Carrickfergus, and the provision of a replacement Community Centre in Broughshane.

A council spokesperson said: "After extensive discussions and a review of our budgetary needs, we have worked hard to keep the rate increase as low as possible in light of ongoing financial pressures for council – including the Employer National Insurance contributions hike announced last year, the sharp decline in our Rates Support Grant by central government and ongoing rising operational costs.

“We are acutely aware of the struggles many people and our businesses are facing within our community and remain focused on doing everything within our power to help and support them, while safeguarding the essential services they rely on.”