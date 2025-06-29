A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with slurry being spread on a number of roads in Ballymena on Saturday morning has been released on bail.

Police said their enquiries into the incident, which they are treating as a hate crime, are ongoing.

It occurred just hours befoe the first ever Mid and East Antrim Pride event to be held in Ballymena.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 191 of 28/06/25.

On Saturday, a 19-year-old man was charged with criminal damage, possession of an article with a blade or point and causing material to be deposited on a road.

He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 30.