Ballymoney arson attacks leaves nine vehicles damaged
Detectives say they are trying to establish a motive for the series of arson incidents and are appealing for information from anyone who may be able to help their investigation.
The vehicles were set on fire while they were parked in the Union Street, Seymore Street and Knock Road areas.
PSNI Inspector Richard Jack said: “A total of nine vehicles have been damaged after being set alight, our colleagues from the NIFRS attended and extinguished the fires.
"Establishing a motive for the incidents will now form part of the investigation and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101.”
A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers.