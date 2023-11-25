Nine parked vehicles were damaged after being set alight in the Ballymoney area in the early hours of Saturday.

Detectives say they are trying to establish a motive for the series of arson incidents and are appealing for information from anyone who may be able to help their investigation.

The vehicles were set on fire while they were parked in the Union Street, Seymore Street and Knock Road areas.

PSNI Inspector Richard Jack said: “A total of nine vehicles have been damaged after being set alight, our colleagues from the NIFRS attended and extinguished the fires.

Detectives are appealing for information following a series of arson incidents in the Ballymoney area in early hours of Saturday morning, November 25. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).

"Establishing a motive for the incidents will now form part of the investigation and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101.”