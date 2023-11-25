Register
BREAKING

Ballymoney arson attacks leaves nine vehicles damaged

Nine parked vehicles were damaged after being set alight in the Ballymoney area in the early hours of Saturday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Nov 2023, 11:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detectives say they are trying to establish a motive for the series of arson incidents and are appealing for information from anyone who may be able to help their investigation.

The vehicles were set on fire while they were parked in the Union Street, Seymore Street and Knock Road areas.

PSNI Inspector Richard Jack said: “A total of nine vehicles have been damaged after being set alight, our colleagues from the NIFRS attended and extinguished the fires.

Most Popular
Detectives are appealing for information following a series of arson incidents in the Ballymoney area in early hours of Saturday morning, November 25. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).Detectives are appealing for information following a series of arson incidents in the Ballymoney area in early hours of Saturday morning, November 25. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).
Detectives are appealing for information following a series of arson incidents in the Ballymoney area in early hours of Saturday morning, November 25. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).
Read More
Where to buy a real Christmas tree and how to keep it looking in tip top conditi...

"Establishing a motive for the incidents will now form part of the investigation and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers.