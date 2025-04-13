Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A house in Ballymoney was ransacked and valuables stolen during a burglary on Saturday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “We received a report at approximately 11.20pm on Saturday, April 12 that a house had been entered and valuables had been stolen from a property in the Semicock Road area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe the house was entered between 1:30pm and 10.00pm on Saturday and a number of rooms inside the house had been ransacked.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary in Ballymoney. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Saturday between 1.30pm and 10pm and noticed anything suspicious to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference 1952 of 12/04/25.

"We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage of the areas during these times that we could review.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report using the reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.