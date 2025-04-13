Ballymoney home ransacked and valuables stolen in burglary
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident.
Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “We received a report at approximately 11.20pm on Saturday, April 12 that a house had been entered and valuables had been stolen from a property in the Semicock Road area.
"We believe the house was entered between 1:30pm and 10.00pm on Saturday and a number of rooms inside the house had been ransacked.
"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Saturday between 1.30pm and 10pm and noticed anything suspicious to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference 1952 of 12/04/25.
"We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage of the areas during these times that we could review.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report using the reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or http://crimestoppers-uk.org/