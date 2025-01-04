Ballymoney man driving at almost 100mph on the Frosses Road was ‘in a rush to get medication’, Ballymena court hears
Danny Carroll, who was 43 on New Year's Day, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 2.
The defendant, whose address was listed as Carnany Drive in Ballymoney, admitted charges of excess speed and insurance and driving licence offences.
The court heard that on June 8 last year, a Jaguar XF car was detected at the Frosses Road dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone. The vehicle was being driven at 97mph.
The defendant told police he was trying to get home as soon as possible to get medication "for a hypo" - believed to be a reference to diabetes-related hypoglycaemia.
The defendant's partner Samantha (40) was also in the car and when she took the wheel, police followed them the nine miles home so the defendant could take his medication, a prosecutor outlined to the court.
Samantha Carroll admitted a charge of permitting no insurance in relation to her husband earlier driving the vehicle.
Danny Carroll told the court that he and his wife had been out for the evening and his wife was "tired" at the wheel and he had then taken the wheel before being detected speeding.
He had two previous convictions for absence of insurance, the court was informed.
Danny Carroll was banned from driving for three months and was fined £375. Samantha Carroll was given six penalty points and was fined £200.