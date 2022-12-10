Police have issued a description of a man wearing a baseball cap who is suspected of carrying out a robbery at commercial premises in Ballymoney.

The man is reported to have made off from the scene with a quantity of cash after demanding money from the till.

Detectives are appealing for information from any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident on Thursday evening and have asked anyone who can help to come forward either directly to police or to speak anonymously to Crimestoppers.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “It was reported that at around 8.10pm on Thursday, December 8, a man entered premises at Queen Street and demanded money from the till. He then left on foot with a sum of cash.

The robbery was reported to have taken place in Queen Street in Ballymoney.

"The suspect has been described as being aged between 20 and 30, around 5 ft 10 ins to 6 ft in height, and dressed in dark coloured trousers, shoes, baseball cap, and hooded jumper or coat with a zip.”

Det Insp Lenaghan encouraged anyone who may be able to help police with their investigation to get in touch.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which can assist our investigation, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 536 of 09/12/22.”