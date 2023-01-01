Police have seized a quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £25,000 following a search in Banbridge yesterday (Saturday, Dec ember 31).

Inspector Campbell said: “At approximately 4.15pm, police noticed a blue Ford Focus car that was travelling at excess speed in the Drumsallagh Road area of the town.

"Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver and passenger, before they made off from the scene. Following a pursuit, the area was searched and the drugs were recovered.

"Efforts are ongoing to locate the two men who were travelling in the car.

A quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs was seized in Banbridge.

"As a result of the search, over £25,000 of suspected Class A controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

