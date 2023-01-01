Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Banbridge search results in seizure of suspected drugs worth £25,000

Police have seized a quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £25,000 following a search in Banbridge yesterday (Saturday, Dec ember 31).

By Valerie Martin
2 hours ago
Updated 1st Jan 2023, 3:30pm

Inspector Campbell said: “At approximately 4.15pm, police noticed a blue Ford Focus car that was travelling at excess speed in the Drumsallagh Road area of the town.

"Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver and passenger, before they made off from the scene. Following a pursuit, the area was searched and the drugs were recovered.

"Efforts are ongoing to locate the two men who were travelling in the car.

Most Popular
A quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs was seized in Banbridge.

"As a result of the search, over £25,000 of suspected Class A controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

Read More
Newtownabbey search reveals suspected cocaine worth £100,000 in VW Passat

"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs. Please call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/"