Bank accounts with almost £300k have been frozen by PSNI probing organised crime gang in Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon

Police have frozen two bank accounts containing almost £300k as part of a probe into the activities of an organised crime gang based in Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:09 GMT

Investigations are continuing into the gang which is said to involve drug dealing and money laundering.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have used an Account Freezing Order to freeze two bank accounts containing a combined total of £272,477.

"This is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of an organised crime group based in the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon areas.

"The origins of the frozen money will now be subject to an investigation and, if shown to be criminal proceeds, the money will be subject to a forfeiture order.”

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “This is part of an investigation into a serious and organised crime group, who are involved in criminality in the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon area.

“Their activities, which include the supply of illegal drugs and money laundering, are done for one reason and one reason only – to make money. They don’t care about those whose lives and relationships get ruined along the way, and instead use a regime of violence to control vulnerable members of the community.”

Detective Inspector Sweeney continued: “Our investigation continues, and we rely upon your support. I would encourage anyone with information, or indeed concerns, to contact our detectives on 101. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”