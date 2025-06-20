A bare-chested rioter drank two bottles of Buckfast before attacking police with masonry in a self-confessed bout of “recreational hooliganism” in Portadown, the High Court has heard.

Jamie Smyth, 21, has been charged in connection with racially-fuelled disorder which spread to the Co Armagh town last week.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan was told the defendant will be pleading guilty to a charge of riot and is “disgusted” with himself.

Bail was refused, however, after prosecutors said police remain on a state of high alert, braced for any further unrest this weekend.

Police block off the Northway in Portadown during one of the recent riots. Picture: Tony Hendron

"The context of this case is shocking, given that it involves a riotous behaviour charge motivated by racial hate,” Dame Siobhan declared.

Smyth of Derrylileagh Road in Portadown, was arrested after police came under further attack from a crowd of up to 100 people at West Street in the town on June 13.

Crown counsel said the defendant was identified wearing shorts, woolly hat and snood but with no top on.

Footage of the disturbances showed Smyth breaking up and throwing pieces of masonry at the police lines, the court heard.

He was also allegedly observed trying to block a nearby road with burning wheelie bins and throwing remnants at passing cars.

Police detained him after he had injured himself by jumping over a wall, later requiring hospital treatment for a lacerated hand and cuts to his legs.

During interviews Smyth claimed he had travelled to the area to watch a peaceful protest, but also made admissions to becoming involved in the unrest.

"He said that he was drunk and didn’t remember any of his (behaviour)... but that his actions that evening were disgusting,” counsel disclosed.

Opposing bail, she stressed that the trouble in Portadown was part of rioting which spread across parts of Northern Ireland following several nights of serious disturbances in Ballymena.

"Police remain on high alert in anticipation of further disorder during the weekend,” she added.

Paddy Taggart, defending, confirmed that Smyth intends to plead guilty without any equivocation.

"He has never been to a parade or protest in his life, he has no issues with immigrants, but he has got himself dragged into this,” the barrister submitted.

"This is a prime example of recreational hooliganism, he drank two bottles of Buckfast and didn’t know any of the others involved.

"Even in the way he was dressed, in shorts and with his top off.”

Based on his client’s admissions, Mr Taggart argued that he should be released rather than getting caught up in any delays in dealing with other alleged rioters.

"One night of stupidity will significantly change his life,” the lawyer acknowledged.

But with senior police and public prosecution representatives set to meet early next week to determine how the cases will be processed, the Lady Chief Justice ruled that Smyth must remain in custody at this stage.

She held: “It’s not the right time to be asking for bail, given the issues in the community and the very high risk of re-offending.”