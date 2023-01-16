Beauty and hair products were stolen during a burglary at commercial premises in the Hill Street area of Ballymena at the weekend.

Appealing for information, Sergeant McNeill, of the PSNI, said: “We received a report that this burglary occurred on Sunday, 15th January sometime between 12pm and 9pm.

“It was reported the door of the commercial premises was smashed and several items had been taken from inside, including a number of beauty and hair products.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information to call police on 101, quoting reference number 431 of 16/01/23.”

