Appealing for information, Sergeant McNeill, of the PSNI, said: “We received a report that this burglary occurred on Sunday, 15th January sometime between 12pm and 9pm.
“It was reported the door of the commercial premises was smashed and several items had been taken from inside, including a number of beauty and hair products.
“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information to call police on 101, quoting reference number 431 of 16/01/23.”
Alternatively, police added, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org