A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life after an incident on the Antrim Road in north Belfast.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives received a report at approximately 9.30pm that a man had been threatened at a flat by a number of people, some armed with knives.

The incident happened on Friday night.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Officers attended and noticed that the property was on fire. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called and the fire was extinguished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of a fire at Antrim Road, Belfast. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"A number of people were evacuated from the building, however no one was injured.”

A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson endangering life and remains in police custody at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1810 23/05/25,” added Det Serg Kitchen.