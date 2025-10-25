Police are appealing for witnesses after a mother and baby were reportedly threatened with a piece of broken glass in an “absolutely shocking” early morning hijacking.

Detectives are appealing for information following a reported hijacking in Belfast city centre in the early hours of Saturday.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “It was reported that a delivery driver had exited his vehicle, a white Vauxhall Agila, in the Donegall Place area at around 3.50am, leaving his partner and her young baby in the rear.

"Two men approached the car on foot, before one got into the driver's seat and drove the vehicle away. The second man appeared to try to stop him, but was unsuccessful.

"A short distance away, close to Fountain Lane, the man turned and held what the woman believed to be a broken bottle or piece of broken glass to the head of the young baby and told her to get out of the car.

"When she and the baby did so, he drove towards City Hall and onto Chichester Street. The vehicle was later found in Upper Stanfield Street."

Detective Sergeant McVeagh continued: "This was an absolutely shocking incident, and an extremely distressing ordeal for the victims.

"The have been left shaken, but thankfully otherwise uninjured.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 211 25/10/25.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/