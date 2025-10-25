The PSNI has urged anyone who suspects they see someone unfit to drive through drink or drugs to report it immediately as their actions could help save lives.

The call comes after the arrest of a 34-year-old driver on Friday after members of the public raised concerns with police – and also took the keys from the vehicle.

Their “brave actions” may well have prevented another tragedy on the roads, police said.

As a result, officers in Magherafelt arrested the driver on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol near the Castledawson roundabout.

Police are encouraging anyone who is concerned that a driver may be unfit through drink or drugs to report it immediately. Picture: PSNI

The driver had been seen by other motorists mounting kerbs and slumped over the steering wheel.

Police have praised the actions of the public who took action when they were concerned the driver was unfit to be on the roads.

"Thankfully, quick-thinking members of the public intervened — removing the keys from the vehicle and alerting police,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The fatal five. Picture: PSNI

"Their brave actions may well have prevented a tragedy and saved lives.

"If you ever see someone you believe is unfit to drive, please report it immediately — you could make all the difference.”

Driving while under the influence is one of the ‘fatal five’ factors which police warn are leading contributors to serious road traffic collisions.

They remind road users to slow down, don't be careless, always wear a seatbelt, stay off your mobile phone and never drink or take drugs before driving.

Some of the side effects of alcohol or drugs on your body include making you drowsy, changes in your hearing, vision and perception as well as affecting your co-ordination.