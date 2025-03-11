A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to punching another man.

Ryan Reid, 25, whose address was given as Derryveagh Close in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 6, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that on May 13, 2024 police responded to a report of an assault in the Huguenot Drive area of Lisburn.

Officers spoke with the injured party, who had a significant injury to his nose, which was bleeding at the time.

He said he didn’t know the defendant but that they had had a verbal argument which had become physical.

He stated that the defendant stood over him, and punched him multiple times.

Police located the defendant, who reportedly said during interview: “Aye I did do it, I punched him to the head.”

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant accepted responsibility for the offence at the first opportunity.

He continued: “He had learning difficulties. He has a very limited record.

"It happened last May and he has managed to keep out of trouble. There was drink taken and he knows he shouldn’t have done that.”

Deputy District Judge Alan White imposed a two-month custodial sentence, which he suspended for 12 months. He also ordered the defendant to pay compensation of £300.

During sentencing, Mr White told the defendant: “Clearly you know you shouldn’t have done this. You shouldn’t have punched him in the head. It really is at the bottom end of imprisonment. If you stay out of trouble you won’t hear any more about it.”