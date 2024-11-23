Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after police discovered a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis concealed in a vehicle in north Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit, supported by Belfast Harbour Police, seized the suspected Class B controlled drugs on Friday evening.

The discovery was made when a vehicle was stopped and searched in the harbour area of West Bank Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers discovered a well-constructed hide between the rear seat of the vehicle and the boot – where a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was concealed - worth an estimated street value of up to £150,000.

Some of the suspected cannabis seized by police in Belfast. Picture: PSNI

"The suspected herbal cannabis has since been seized along with the vehicle for further forensic examination. An additional search was also conducted at a property in the south Belfast area.

"A 36-year-old man, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, possessing a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply. He remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue.”

Police urged anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to come forward.

"This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of our ongoing commitment to address criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities,” the PSNI spokesperson said.

"We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

"Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

"I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

"To anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.”