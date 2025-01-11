Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been given a five-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after failing to pay his bill at the Beechlawn Hotel in Dunmurry.

Anthony James Mark Lowndes, 37, whose address was given as Rathmore Street in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with making off without paying.

The court heard that on August 11, 2023 the defendant and his partner paid £150 in cash for a room at the Beechlawn Hotel in Dunmurry.

The following day, he said he was going to extend his stay for two days. The staff were not initially concerned as the defendant had supplied a debit card on arrival.

Suspended prison sentence for man who failed to pay a bill of over £500 at the Beechlawn Hotel in Dunmurry. Pic credit: Google

However, when the card was charged, it was declined. He provided two more cards and then said he would pay in cash.

Both the defendant and his partner said they would go to the nearest ATM, however they never returned to the hotel.

In October 2023 the defendant presented himself to Musgrave police station for another matter. He was then given the opportunity to pay the bill at the hotel and failed to do so.

The court was told the total amount outstanding was £507.50.

A defence said: “There is no denying he had a number of opportunities to engage with probation over this.

"He has issues with his mental health."

District Judge Rosie Watters, who noted the defendant had been on bail at the time of the offence, imposed a five-month custodial sentence, which she suspended for two years. She also ordered the defendant to pay £507.50 restitution to the hotel.