Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillors to ‘police’ each others declarations of interest

Lisburn and Castlereagh councillors are to be “compelled” to “police” each others’ code of conduct.

A new protocol for the operation of the planning committee in respect of members’ declarations of interest has been approved.

It comes after former Councillor Luke Poots, son of Assembly speaker Edwin Poots, was banned from being a councillor for four years by the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards in February 2024.

A council officer outlined the amendments to the policy on declarations of interest, saying: “In 2024, a decision notice was issued by the Assistant Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards, following an investigation into complaints made against a former Lisburn and Castlereagh City (LCCC) councillor.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillors to 'police' each other's declarations of interest. Pic credit: Jessica Black.

“The purpose of the proposed changes is to improve the openness and transparency of the committee decision-making process.

“Where a councillor declares an interest and does not leave the room without providing valid justification, the matter should be challenged by the chair of the committee, or other councillors.”

Luke Poots served as a councillor from 2013 until 2019 and had been employed as a case worker in his father’s MLA constituency office.

An investigation by the assistant commissioner found that Luke Poots had breached parts of the councillors’ code of conduct by failing to properly declare his interests on the council’s planning committee.

A hearing was told there were 35 planning decisions between 2016 and 2018, where Luke Poots sat on the committee and his father, Edwin Poots, made representations.

Raising concerns, Councillor Nicholas Trimble said: “On the matter of challenging a member, it jars a little with me.

“Is it not up to every individual to keep themselves right rather than up to everyone else to keep them right?

“This protocol would make us compelled, forcing members to police other members.”

A council director responded: “It is about collective ownership, though I do accept Cllr Trimble’s point.

“It is our legislative duty to protect the council.”

Committee chairperson, Martin Gregg added: “If other members have information they feel has not been disclosed, then they could challenge a member’s declaration of interest to protect the integrity of the committee and the council.”