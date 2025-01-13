Belfast man told by Lisburn judge he should be doing something 'more healthy than taking road trips around the country and smoking dope'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paul Gerard McGrath, 44, whose address was given as Derryveagh Road in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of the Class B drug cannabis and the Class A drug cocaine.
The court heard that on April 21, 2024, the defendant was in a car stopped and searched by the police.
A small amount of herbal cannabis, said to be 3g, as well as 3g of cocaine, was found and the defendant was charged with possession of drugs.
A defence lawyer told the court: “They were on their way to a football match in Newcastle.”
District Judge Rosie Watters sentenced the defendant to 100 hours of community service.
During sentencing she told the defendant: “My advice to you is that you should be looking at doing something much more healthy than taking road trips around the country and smoking dope.”