Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been sentenced to 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to possession of drugs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Gerard McGrath, 44, whose address was given as Derryveagh Road in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of the Class B drug cannabis and the Class A drug cocaine.

The court heard that on April 21, 2024, the defendant was in a car stopped and searched by the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A small amount of herbal cannabis, said to be 3g, as well as 3g of cocaine, was found and the defendant was charged with possession of drugs.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

A defence lawyer told the court: “They were on their way to a football match in Newcastle.”

District Judge Rosie Watters sentenced the defendant to 100 hours of community service.

During sentencing she told the defendant: “My advice to you is that you should be looking at doing something much more healthy than taking road trips around the country and smoking dope.”