A motorist caught driving whilst banned was "left to a local bus stop" after being detected by police.

Christopher Chidavaenzi (41), of Glantrasna Drive, Belfast, came to police attention at Ballyrobin Road near Antrim town on December 10 last year.

He had been banned in November and a defence solicitor said after taking time off work to cover part of the ban he returned to work fixing coffee machines which required driving.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant has pleaded guilty to driving whilst banned and absence of insurance and at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was banned from driving for six months and was ordered to do 75 hours of Community Service.