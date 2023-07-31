Register
Blaze at house in Portadown being treated as arson with intent to endanger life says PSNI

A blaze at a house in Portadown last night is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life says the PSNI.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:48 BST

Detectives investigating the attack at a house in the Obins Avenue area of Portadown are appealing for information and witnesses.

Fire at Obins Street in Portadown, Co Armagh is being treated as arson says PSNI.Fire at Obins Street in Portadown, Co Armagh is being treated as arson says PSNI.
Fire at Obins Street in Portadown, Co Armagh is being treated as arson says PSNI.
Detective Sergeant Best said: “Police received a report of a house fire in the area shortly before 11pm on Sunday, 30th July.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze which was located in a downstairs bathroom.

“Damage was caused to the window and sink area of the bathroom. Thankfully, no one was in the property at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

“We are treating this report as arson endangering life with intent which could have had serious consequences.

“Our investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our enquiries to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1927 of 30/07/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/