Traffic disruption is expected as a resurfacing scheme for the Portadown Road, Armagh is due to start on Monday, Monday 31 July 2023.

The Department for Infrastructure said: “The improvement work will extend for 0.9 kilometres from the junction with Drumadd Road to the junction with Drummanmore Road and includes resurfacing with upgrading of road drainage and footway repairs.

"To help ensure the safety of those using the road and to facilitate the works it will be necessary to operate a road closure, overnights, from 18:30 to 06:30 commencing on Monday 31 July to Saturday 12 August 2023. The road will be open during daytime hours as well as through the nights of Saturday 05 August and Sunday 06 August.”

An alternative route will be signed with traffic being diverted via A3 College Hill, A3 Rokeby Green, A3 The Mall West, A51 Gaol Square, A51 Barrack Hill, A51 Hamiltonsbawn Road, B111 Annareagh Road, B131 Legacorry Road and A3 Portadown Road.

Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained although some minor delays may be experienced.

A spokesperson for the DfI said: “The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.”

The work is due to finish on 12 August 2023 but it is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.