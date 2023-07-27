Police are investigating after two keyless cars were stolen in Armagh and Portadown within 24 hours.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The first report, received on Wednesday 26th July, stated that a yellow Citroen D3 car had been stolen from a car park at Lonsdale Street in Armagh shortly after 3.30am on Wednesday morning. The car was seen a short time later at around 4am, being driven in the Aughnacloy area.

"The second report was received on Thursday 27th July, stating that a white Mercedes C220 car had been stolen from the driveway of a house at Beechcote Avenue, Portadown, sometime between 10.30pm on Wednesday night and 4am on Thursday morning. On each occasion keys were not used to take the car.”

Inspector Tate said: “As we continue with our enquiries into both incidents I would appeal to anyone with information about the whereabouts of either vehicle, or who has any information which could assist with our investigations, to contact officers in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 187 27/07/23. We are also keen to hear from anyone who is offered similar vehicles for sale in suspicious circumstances. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

Some useful advice from the PSNI to help prevent keyless car theft:

When at home keep your car key (and the spare) away from the car, doors and windows

Put your keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag

Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm

Park in your garage overnight, if you don’t have a garage park close to your home