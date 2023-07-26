A new review of the rail network across Ireland is a ‘huge boost’ for the campaign to have a rail halt in Craigavon, says Sinn Féin.

Following the publication of the draft review of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review which proposed a greater network including linking the Londonderry/Derry line with Portadown, Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said the ‘recommendation to have a new rail station in Craigavon is an acknowledgement of the benefits this proposal would bring to the area’.

Translink train - hopes high for a rail halt in Craigavon, Co Armagh. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Mr O’Dowd added: “The publication of the draft review is a step in the right direction and highlights the need for increased investment in rail infrastructure.

“Sinn Fein have lobbied for this investment for many years and the campaign has now taken a huge leap forward. The proposed new railway line between Portadown and Derry will also be a significant investment opportunity for the area.

“When part of an integrated plan railways bring investment and jobs. We need to develop our rail network in the north, to unlock economic opportunities and ensure workers and families have better public transport. But ultimately, we need an Executive formed now to ensure this rail review doesn’t end up being another missed opportunity.”

Meanwhile Alliance Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson also backed the All-Island Rail investment describing it as a ‘no brainer’.

Mr Tennyson welcome the All-Island Strategic Rail Review which has published 30 recommendations.

The Alliance MLA said: “I welcome the proposals within the All-Island Strategic Rail Review particularly the three key recommendations to restore the Portadown to Londonderry line, the Portadown to Armagh rail line and the potential plan to build a new station in Craigavon. This would bring vital investment into Portadown and the surrounding areas and provide a key central rail link for people travelling across Northern Ireland and the island.

“Alongside the economic benefits, encouraging environmentally friendly rail travel and decarbonising transport is essential to meeting our climate targets and reaching net zero. Reliable and widely accessible rail travel will build a better, cleaner and sustainable future for all.