The case of a missing American police car is perplexing the family of the late entertainer Krazy Kenny Gregg who used the car as part of his act and for charity functions.

Kenny Gregg OBE was just 61 when he died a year and a half ago much to the shock and sadness of many in the Portadown and Craigavon areas. A flamboyant character he was a born entertainer who had his own unique style of entertainment.

An American police car owned by the late Portadown DJ and entertainer Krazy Kenny Gregg is missing and the Gregg family are asking the public to help them find it.

Kenny loved American pop culture and had a massive American cop car that he would take to events. This massive 17ft by 23ft California PD police car was as big as Kenny’s larger than life character and was always a hit at any gigs he brought it to.

Kenny was a top DJ and was well known for his Betty Boop road shows – his Blues Brothers style police car was famous throughout the country.

But sadly it didn’t fit into a typical garage in Portadown so Kenny invariably asked friends and friends of friends to house it in their barns or sheds.

Popular Portadown DJ and entertainer Krazy Kenny Gregg died suddenly in February 2022. Photo courtesy of the Gregg family

Since his sudden death in February last year his family have been organising his personal effects, and while all is in order, no one can find his famous American police car.

The family has searched far and wide and even put an appeal out on social media but without success.

Kenny’s brother Roy said he has been going through his old diaries but there was no mention of where he had put the American police car. “I chased up a fella in Tyrone who said he remembered Kenny having the car in a large barn or shed about five or six years ago but he didn’t remember where it was.”

"The car is that wide and long it won’t fit into a normal garage. When he took it out on the road the passengers side would often be on the wrong side of the road,” he said.

Roy said their mother is now aged 88 and their dad aged 91 and the family would love to find the car for them.

"We don’t believe it is stolen. It is just missing. He has maybe asked someone to keep it for him but they might know know Kenny has died,” said Roy.

Krazy Kenny was a hard working entertainer and his kindness show no bounds, often taking no fees for charity gigs and helping to publicise many local charities.

Kenny worked at gigs across Northern Ireland and was a very popular and friendly figure. Someone must know where this car is.

The family hope that if someone does know where this car is they will contact the family.