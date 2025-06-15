Boy (12) among those arrested by PSNI in connection with recent disorder

Two boys, aged 12 and 14, were among those arrested in connection with recent disorder across Northern Ireland, police have revealed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A high-ranking PSNI officer has appealed to families to warn young people of the serious consequences of getting involved in trouble.

"I am asking for continued conversations amongst local families to deter young people from criminalising themselves,” Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police outlined on Sunday that, to date, they have made 24 arrests in relation to public disorder, 14 of which have resulted in individuals being charged to court.

Bins being set alight in Ballymena. Picture: Press Eye

The details come as the PSNI said it welcomed a reduction in the level of trouble seen across Northern Ireland over the last six days.

ACC Jones said: “Our heightened presence in our local communities and continued community engagement to de-escalate violence continued last night (Saturday), but thankfully, the situation was much calmer than we have seen in recent days.”

On Saturday night officers dealt with some sporadic disturbances in different locations, including an incident of attempted criminal damage to a vehicle in Carrickfergus. This has resulted in a 40-year-old man being charged to court next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a report of a group of people throwing bottles at addresses in Lurgan, two boys, aged 14 and 12, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage before being street bailed.

The scene in Portadown on Thursday night during protests and sporadic rioting. Picture: Tony Hendron

Detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder arrested a 32-year-old man in the Larne area on Saturday, June 13, on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences and possession of a class B controlled drug.

ACC Jones continued: “Our Public Order Enquiry Team are working day and night to identify those who have been involved in the disorder over the last number of days.

"Our Chief Constable and other members of the senior team have been meeting with local community representatives of those affected over the weekend so we can support them as best we can and offer reassurance of our policing operation to restore calm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone deserves to feel safe on our streets. So, just as we will seek justice for women and girls who report heinous crimes to us, we will also seek justice for local innocent families who are being targeted by criminality fuelled by hate.

Larne Leisure Centre came under attack earlier in the week. Picture: Press Eye

"To date, we have made 24 arrests, 14 of which have resulted in individuals being charged to court. We will continue to robustly investigate the disorder over the last number of days but do not want to see any more young people criminalised by being caught up in this activity."

Over recent days 64 police officers were injured, with ACC Jones commending their bravery and determination.

"Their unwavering efforts over the last number of days have resulted in a reduction of disorder and I hope the local communities who have been targeted have felt the support of our frontline teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To come under sustained attack when you are there to serve and protect all is disheartening to say the least. They have been steadfast in their commitment to restore peace and I am proud of them all.

A tense night in Ballymena earlier this week. Picture: Press Eye

"As our investigation continues, we have already released images of a number of individuals we want to identify and interview in connection with our ongoing investigation. In releasing these images, I am asking the wider community to step forward and help us. It is in all of our interests, and in the interests of justice, that those responsible are dealt with and I would urge anyone who may have information to bring it forward.

"If you are able to identify any of the people shown in these images or can provide information about them you should contact us on 101 or on our major incident portal, which is accessible on our website.

"I would also like to reassure the communities that we serve that we will continue to maintain our presence and protect streets.

"We are grateful for the support of all who condemn this criminality and would, once more, repeat our appeal for calm across Northern Ireland in the coming days.”