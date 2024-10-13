Boy (12) suffers 'serious' eye injury after being struck in face by firework
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It is understood the boy was injured after a firework was thrown by a group of youths.
A senior police officer described the incident as “traumatic” for the victim and his family and urged parents to speak to their children about the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour.
The incident, which took place in the Stewartstown Road area of Dunmurry, has prompted police to renew their warning to people across Northern Ireland of the dangers of firework misuse.
Chief Inspector Dunne said: “At around 8.30pm, it was reported that a 12-year-old boy was struck in the face with a firework thrown by a group of youths in the area. The young male was taken to hospital for a serious injury to his eye following the incident.
“This incident was traumatic to both the young male and his family, who has suffered a serious injury as a result of this reckless assault.
"I would ask parents to consider how they would feel, if this was their child who had endured these injuries. Our enquiries to identify those involved are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1484 12/10/24.
"As we approach the Halloween period, I would ask local parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour. They could injure themselves or others, and end up with a criminal record which would impact their future employment and travel prospects.
"I would also remind the community that the law regarding fireworks is clear. It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. And you can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law.
"Our officers work closely with our partner agencies to target those involved in the sale of illegal fireworks and our neighbourhood team will continue to engage with residents.
"We would ask that anyone who sees ongoing anti-social behaviour reports it to us on 101, or 999 in an emergency. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps us to focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action.”